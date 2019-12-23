Given the holidays, the city of Kerrville is changing the trash schedule this week and the following.
The holiday schedule will include a special collection of bagged garbage only for residential customers. This special collection will allow residents to discard extra garbage resulting from Christmas Day.
The special collection will begin Dec. 26. This begins with customers who have garbage collected regularly on Wednesday and Thursday.
Put any extra trash in bags and place at least 3 feet away from the cart. All items must be out by 7:30 a.m. on trash collection day. Bags must have enough wall strength to maintain integrity when lifted and not weigh more than 35 pounds.
Be advised that the extra trash bags will not be collected by the truck servicing the carts, but by a different truck later.
The collection schedule for the weeks of Christmas and New Year’s Day are as follows:
• Monday, Dec. 23: Regular service day
• Tuesday, Dec. 24: Regular service day, landfill closes at 2:30 p.m.
• Wednesday, Dec. 25: No garbage collection, landfill will be closed
• Thursday, Dec. 26: Makeup garbage day (Special collection for those with Wednesday trash days — carts and bagged garbage only)
• Friday, Dec. 27: Makeup garbage day (Special collection for those with Thursday trash days — carts and bagged garbage only)
• Saturday, Dec. 28: Makeup recycling day for Dec. 27
• Monday, Dec. 30: Regular service day/Special collection for Monday — carts and bagged garbage only
• Tuesday, Dec. 31: Regular service day/Special collection for Tuesday — cards and bagged garbage only
• Wednesday, Jan. 1: No garbage collection, landfill will be closed
• Thursday, Jan. 2: Makeup garbage day for Jan. 1 (Service carts only)
• Friday, Jan. 3: Makeup garbage day for Jan. 2 (No recycling — service for carts only)
• Saturday, Jan. 4: Makeup recycling day for Jan. 3
For more information, call Republic Services at 830-522-3062 or the city of Kerrville’s public works department at 830-258-1221.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.