Police have asked for the public’s help identifying the person who stole a 2006 F-250 in Kerrville and made off with several thousand dollars worth of property.
On Feb. 28, the pickup’s owner told police the vehicle went missing from West Jefferson Street, according to Sgt. Jonathan Lamb, Kerrville Police Department spokesman. The truck, which had been parked overnight in front of a home near the 400 block, contained about $4,000 in tools and other equipment, Lamb said.
