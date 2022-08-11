From left, Assistant Chief Curtis Thomason, Sergeant Ed Holloway, Officer Tyler Cottonware, Officer Ruben Valencia, Officer Jonathan Collier and Chief Chris McCall display awards 2022 South Texas “Take the Wheel” Law Enforcement Recognition Luncheon in San Antonio hosted Wednesday by Mothers Against Drunk Driving and the Texas Department of Transportation.
Six Kerrville police officers and their agency were recognized Wednesday for their efforts to fight drunk driving.
The officers were honored at the 2022 South Texas “Take the Wheel” Law Enforcement Recognition Luncheon in San Antonio hosted by Mothers Against Drunk Driving and the Texas Department of Transportation.
