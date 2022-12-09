A Jersey Mike’s Subs location is likely open on Junction Highway next year, as construction is planned to start in February.
Construction of a new location at 704 Junction Highway, Suite 2, is scheduled to begin Feb. 2, 2023, according to a filing with the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. The project is to consist of 1,365 square feet of renovations and alterations to a newly constructed multi-tenant building for an estimated cost of $200,000, according to the filing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.