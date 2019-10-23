Vendors who would like to help raise money for a lupus patient’s trip to Disneyland are needed for an outdoor event Saturday in Ingram.
Valerie Rivas suffers from pulmonary arterial hypertension, and her medical condition is worsening, according to her mother, Patricia Robles. The young woman is awaiting a lung transplant, which will involve a three-month recovery period requiring a 24-hour caregiver, according to a letter from pulmonology specialist Kamyar Afshar.
Plans for the Saturday event include a flea market, music, crafts and food from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Ingram City Park, next to the Wells Fargo, at 3279 Junction Highway.
For more information, call Robles at 210-542-9146.
