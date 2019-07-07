Isolated showers and thunderstorms are possible across the area this afternoon and tonight.
Widespread storm activity is NOT expected, but a few locations could pick up some measurable rainfall.
Traditional low stratus clouds start the day off. Skies become partly sunny during the afternoon hours. High temperatures climb into the lower and middle 90s. Southerly winds average 10 to 15 mph, except gusty near any storms that develop.
Rain chances are highest north and west of Kerrville. If a thunderstorm impacts your area, temperatures could briefly fall into the 70s and 80s.
Isolated evening and overnight storms are possible. Most locations remain dry, but humid. Low temperatures end up in the lower to middle 70s.
Tuesday brings lower rain chances and hot temperatures areawide. High temperatures should warm into the middle 90s with northwestern areas in the middle to upper 90s. Stray storms are possible, but rain chances are slim. Southerly winds average 10 to 15 mph.
A weak cold front could stall across Central Texas late Wednesday and Thursday, triggering a few storms during this timeframe.
Find meteorologist Cary Burgess at www.facebook.com/drdopplerhillcountry. Email him at dryline34@yahoo.com.
