COVID-19 admissions trending down for second week at PRMC

With a new report on Thursday, Sept. 23 of 22 admissions, Peterson Regional Medical Center is once again showing a reduction in numbers since early September. Of the 22 admissions, five had been vaccinated. Patients needing an ICU room dropped by one to seven, out of a maximum of 14 rooms available.

New positive cases reported by Kerr County dropped again to 17, none vaccinated, and the death total remains unchanged at 111.

 

