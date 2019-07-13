A local Republican Party group has invited the public to a Monday event featuring a guest speaker who leads an organization opposed to illegal immigration.
Maria Espinoza, national director of The Remembrance Project, will be at The Y.O. Ranch Hotel & Conference Center at 11:30 a.m. Monday during a regular meeting and luncheon hosted by the Hill Country Republican Club. She will talk about illegal immigrant crimes, including murders. The group maintains that killings by people in the country illegally are under-reported.
“These are all preventable deaths, and no one is safe from illegal alien crime and killings,” said Espinoza during a 2015 interview with Newsmax TV.
Espinoza’s father immigrated legally to the U.S., and her ancestry includes people who were in Texas three generations ago.
“We’re asking for the very basic: uphold current laws, follow the U.S. Constitution and enforce our borders,” Espinoza said on the 2015 show.
With her husband, Timothy Lyng, Espinoza cofounded the Remembrance Project, whose goal, according to its website, is “to educate the general public about the loss of American lives and legal residents at the hands of illegal aliens; raise awareness of same, and support and unite the families of the victims; assist in fundraising to further support this cause in order to end the suffering. The Remembrance Project is a voice for those killed by illegal aliens.”
According to The Rembrance Project website, Espinoza has been interviewed on more than 300 national/regional radio and TV outlets, including Fox News and NRATV, and she has provided testimony for the U.S. Congress on National Security. Her organization has hosted conferences for victims’ families, lobbied to have people who aid and abet illegal immigration charged under U.S. Title 8 Section 1324; and it has petitioned to stop legislation offering citizenship to children brought across the border illegally.
The cost to attend is $12 for club members in advance, $14 for nonmembers in advance and $16 for members and nonmembers at the door.
Reservations for the event can be made online at http://hillcountry
republicanclub.org or by calling 830-890-1668.
