Spotty showers and thunderstorms are possible across the area, thanks to a weak disturbance and the remnants of a cold front to our north.
I expect a few more clouds today. I will keep a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the forecast to account for the cold front and disturbance in the region. Highs top out in the lower to middle 90s. Winds become east at 5 to 15 mph, except gusty near any storms that pop up.
One model keeps us in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees in anticipation of more clouds, so that would be possible if clouds hang on longer than expected.
If rainfall occurs, some lucky locations could pick up 0.10 to 0.50 of an inch of rain. Others may remain completely dry.
Partly cloudy skies are expected tonight with lows in the lower to middle 70s. Light southeast winds return overnight with stray showers and thunderstorms possible through daybreak.
High pressure rebuilds across the region Thursday. Skies become partly to mostly sunny with highs in the middle 90s.
An isolated storm or two may also pop up by Friday with highs in the middle 90s. The weekend looks virtually the same with isolated storms possible.
Cary Burgess is a certified broadcast meteorologist. Find him on Facebook at www.facebook.com/drdopplerhillcountry. Email him at dryline34@yahoo.com.
