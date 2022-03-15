A 29-year-old Kerrville man pleaded guilty to robbing IHOP, dealing Xanax and evidence tampering, and was sentenced to concurrent prison terms totaling 12 years.
Mathew Scott Eaglehouse appeared before 198th District Judge Melvin Rex Emerson Jr. on March 4 and pleaded guilty to evidence tampering, dealing Xanax and aggravated robbery. According to indictments, Eaglehouse robbed the Kerrville IHOP using a BB gun on Sept. 21, 2021, dealt Xanax on Aug. 13, 2021, and tried to destroy or conceal evidence, namely, clothing and an airsoft pistol, after the robbery.
