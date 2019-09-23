After a rigorous debate at their Monday meeting, the Kerr County Commissioners Court voted against giving a tax rebate to a housing and retail development project on Thompson Drive.
Thompson Drive Partners LLC has started construction on 120 apartments, some townhomes, restaurants and retail space near Kerrville’s water treatment plant and Saddlewood Boulevard. The developers argued that a tax rebate from the county was important to the project’s success.
“Housing brings people,” said Stephen Schulte, who represented Thompson Drive Partners during the meeting. “Companies are not going to move here if there is no place for employees to live.”
While Kerrville has seen housing prices rise dramatically, Commissioner Tom Moser, who represents Precinct 2, said he was concerned about a possible precedent of rebates.
“I think the project is fantastic, no question about it,” Moser said. “My concern is you’ve got the project already underway. I can see very clearly that somebody else is going to create apartment projects, and they’ll want the same thing, on and on and on throughout the county.”
The hour-long debate among the commissioners involved every member of the court. Precinct 3 Commissioner Jonathan Letz argued in favor of the rebates.
“As long as I’ve been a commissioner, which is quite a while, we’ve been trying to get housing,” Letz said. “I think it’s a really bad signal when the first one that comes in for something that we have said for years that we need and we said no.”
The housing issue in Kerrville and the county has been acute for months, with rising prices and rents. Between April and July, the average price of home sales was more than $300,000, but that number dipped in August with an average sales price of $274,000. Rentals, however, are still difficult to find. In Kerrville, according to Apartments.com, there are 34 apartments or homes currently listed as available, and 21 of those are less than $1,250 per month.
Commissioner Harley David Belew, representing Precinct 1, agreed with Moser about the project not needing a tax rebate, but overall he was supportive of the development.
Last year, the city of Kerrville approved more than $800,000 in grants for the infrastructure costs to hook up the project to the city water and sewer systems. The project, which sits south of the Guadalupe River, was annexed into the city of Kerrville last year.
In a 2017 study by the Kerrville Economic Development Corporation, the project was estimated to bring in $12 million in economic activity to the area over a 10-year period. In order to earn the grants, the developers had to complete the first phase of the project within five years.
Two members of the public also expressed their objections to incentivizing the project, including Clayson Lambert.
“This project isn’t going to come to a screaming halt and shut down if you don’t provide this,” Lambert said. “Therefore, if you provide it, you’re giving away something that perhaps you should hold onto that silver bullet, for a better thing down the road.”
Kerr County resident George Baroody, who voted against giving the project a grant while he was on the Kerrville City Council, told the commissioners he doesn’t think the apartments should be classified and incentivized as workforce housing, because the rent seems too high.
Schulte said rents would start about $1,300 per month.
The court voted 3-2 against granting the tax rebate to Thompson Drive Partners, with Letz and County Judge Rob Kelly voting for it.
BUDGET & TAX RATE
The commissioners court also adopted the 2019-20 fiscal year budget and tax rate, which is $0.515 per $100 of property valuation, the same as last year.
The tax rate will bring an increase in revenue of about $831,434 to the county.
The budget is a deficit budget, which means it has a greater amount of expected expenditures than revenue.
“They’ve been doing it this way, and it works,” Kelly said. “What happens is that our elected officials and department heads systematically provide for every possible contingency that could affect their office, so they tend to budget for worst-case scenarios. That’s good.”
The county then usually ends up not overspending by the end of the year, Kelly said, because the worst-case scenarios don’t all happen.
Nonetheless, Kelly said he’s against deficit budgets, which is why he abstained from voting, making the commissioners’ vote 4-0. He said it’s not good to rely on all the worst-case scenarios not happening.
“If that music stops, it’s going to be a sad day,” Kelly said. “What I’m trying to do is get a better handle on monthly, quarterly control so that we know what to expect.”
(1) comment
I stand corrected. The times they are a changing in Kerr County! Congratulations to Belew and Moser for standing up to the entrenched interests. I hope this is part of a trend. BTW, could the R. Kelly give us an update on the opioid lawsuit and disclose who is the local council for the plaintiffs firm, and the terms of their engagement?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.