It’s budget time for the school district.
The Kerrville Independent School District Board of Trustees will hold a public hearing for the proposed budget and tax rate for the 2019-20 school year at their regularly held meeting today.
According to information from the KISD website, the tax rate for the school may decrease from $1.18 to $1.17 per $100 of taxable valuation.
The district also expects to have $41.8 million in revenue during the year. Sixty-six percent of that comes from local revenue, 33 percent from state and 1 percent from federal.
While that overall revenue has increased by more than $3 million compared to last year, there has been a decrease in local revenue by about $672,000. State revenue saw an increase by about $3 million and federal saw an increase by about $10,000.
KISD budgeted so that every penny would go somewhere — there is no expected surplus after the year is over.
Most of the budget, about $32.7 million, will go toward payroll. The remaining parts of the budget will include about $3.9 million toward contracted services; about $1.8 million for supplies; about $2.8 million to other operating expenses; and $500,750 toward capital outlay.
Teachers may see an increase in salary somewhere between $2,000 and $3,950, depending on the number of years of experience. All other kinds of staff will also see a minimum of a 3 percent MP raise.
The district may also budget an increase in special education staffing across all of the campuses.
Staff, including teachers, should hear about the details of their salaries in letters on July 29.
The board also will look at some new courses for the coming year, an update on construction projects and some upcoming events.
The meeting is at 6 p.m. in the board room of the KISD Administration Building at 1009 Barnett St.
