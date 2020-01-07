High school students in the Central Texas Electric Cooperative service area can now submit an essay to be one of three winners for the 2020 Government-in-Action Youth Tour, an all-expense-paid trip to Washington, D.C., June 17-26.
“Essays must be turned in by Jan. 24 for this opportunity that truly is the trip of a lifetime,” states a press release from the co-op.
Participation is open to high school students who have completed their sophomore year by May 2020 and whose parents or guardians are members of Central Texas Electric Cooperative. The CTEC electric account must be in the name of the student’s parent or guardian.
Youth Tour is a fun filled trip to the U.S. capital with over 150 students and chaperones provided by sponsoring cooperatives from across Texas.
“The fun starts in Austin, Texas, where participants will be visiting the Governor’s Mansion, the State Capital and the Bob Bullock Museum before departing for Washington D.C.,” the release states. “Some of the stops in the U.S. Capital include the National Cathedral, Pentagon City Mall, Arlington Cemetery and Wreath Laying Ceremony, seeing a performance at the Kennedy Center, Mount Vernon, Union Station, Potomac Boat Cruise and Dance, Smithsonian Museums, FDR Memorial, Jefferson Memorial, Capitol Hill, Supreme Court, Library of Congress, Sunset Parade at Iwo Jima, White House and much more!”
All expenses for the tour — except personal items such as souvenirs — are paid by the co-op for the three winners. Chaperones are provided by sponsoring cooperatives and CTEC provides transportation to and from Austin.
CONTEST RULES
Essays of 500 words or fewer must be submitted in the CTEC headquarters office in Fredericksburg by 5 p.m. Friday, January 24, 2020. This year’s essay should answer the question: “What does it mean to you to be an American?”
Winning essays are selected by independent judges and will be judged on originality, knowledge of topic, composition, neatness and grammar. Two alternates will also be named in the event that a winner is unable to attend the tour.
Additional details, information and entry forms are available from your local high school or online at www.ctec.coop.
