With the final 2021 statistics from the Kerrville Board of Realtors in, Fore Premier Properties has achieved the top sales position for the past year, with more than $185 million in total real estate sales.
“I am incredibly proud to be broker, friend and mentor to some of the most productive real estate agents in the Texas Hill Country,” said Laura Fore, owner/broker at Fore Premier Properties. “We have an excellent mixture of experienced and recently licensed agents committed to working in an environment of professionalism and integrity. Our company has listed and sold many of the Texas Hill Country’s landmark residences and ranches — setting the bar for real estate after 13 years of unparalleled service.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.