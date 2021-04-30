A 40-year-old repeat DWI offender deported at least twice was in the county jail on Thursday. Oscar Armando Cortes was arrested April 23 on suspicion of illegal immigration and violating probation on his latest DWI conviction.
County records show Cortes was convicted of felony DWI on Aug. 3, 2017, had his driver’s license suspended and was put on five years’ probation. The county spent $475.60 for an interpreter in that felony case, due to his lack of English proficiency, records show.
- This is a good sign for our state's economy and political culture.
- Our state should remain the way it is.
- It's good as long as Texas doesn't become like other states.
- It won't affect me one way or another.
- I prefer to wait and see how it goes.
- None of these.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.