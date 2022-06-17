More than 80 short term rentals, like these on Guadalupe Street in Kerrville, have been approved in the city of Kerrville, of which 54 are currently active. The Kerrville City Council and the Planning and Zoning Commission are seeking solutions to control the influx of short term rentals.
Regulating the growing field of short term rentals in Kerrville has become a focus of attention for members of the Planning and Zoning Commission and members of the Kerrville city council. The two groups met recently in a workshop session to discuss and examine possible solutions.
Currently, Kerrville has more than 80 short term rentals, of which 54 are actively being used, but comes nowhere close to the situation in Fredericksburg, with more than 800 short term rentals. That is 12% of the total number of homes in Fredericksburg, compared to about 1% in Kerrville.
