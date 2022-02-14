BANDERA — Bandera Electric Cooperative is offering members a way to help the community and the chance to win a prize by participating in the BEC Foundation’s Care Fundraiser.
Now through March 31, BEC members who voluntarily round up their monthly utility bill to the nearest whole dollar or who make a donation of $5 or more to the BEC Foundation will be entered to win a BEC Foundation gift set. The gift set includes one BEC Foundation T-shirt in red or black, a 20-ounce BEC Foundation engraved tumbler and a $50 gift card. Six gift sets will be awarded.
