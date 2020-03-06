David Barker could easily enjoy the comfortable trappings of semi-retirement in the Hill Country, but he’s a worker and doer.
To say that he has energy is putting things mildly. Ask him a question about water management, and you will see firsthand that energy unleashed.
On Valentine’s Day, Barker entered the race to unseat incumbent mayor Bill Blackburn. Barker doesn’t see this as a race of personalities but one about the important issues facing Kerrville centered around managed growth, infrastructure projects and water. In fact, water is probably his top priority.
“I started learning more about (the issues), and these fall in line with my past expertise,” Barker said. “So, I decided to throw my hat into the ring. I can help. I’m not running against anybody. I’m running for Kerrville.”
Barker has lived in Kerrville for 10 years and still runs a consulting business that focuses on management and process improvement, but he said over the last two years, he’s started paying more attention to the changes happening in Kerrville when it comes to infrastructure.
His Comanche Trace home has superb views of the golf course and some beautiful oak trees, and his years of hard work are evident, but he wants to serve.
Barker touts more than 40 years of business experience, and he served for nine years on the board of education for the Cypress-Fairbanks Independent School District — one of the state’s largest school districts.
An engineer by trade, Barker’s academic life began in Kerrville in the early 1960s, when he was attending what was then Schreiner Institute, where he earned an associate’s degree and ran on the track team. He later enrolled at Texas A&M, graduating in 1964 with a mechanical engineering degree. He followed that with a master’s degree in nuclear engineering at A&M.
That education led him into the world of nuclear plant development in the 1970s. He was a project manager on the South Texas Nuclear Project, where he helped work on the huge 7,000-acre reservoir that cools the reactors at the Bay City plant. To this day, the plant is among the 15 largest power producers in the U.S.
Drawing on this experience, Barker makes it clear that he thinks Kerrville needs to rethink its long-term water plan, which was adopted earlier this year by the city council.
“I think the entire long-range water supply needs to be completely revisited,” Barker said.
What has Barker concerned is a city-commissioned study, approved by the city council in January, that calls for the use of treated wastewater as a drinking water supply if the city cannot obtain adequate potable supplies from drilling projects in the coming years from the Ellenburger Aquifer.
From the report: “The two alternative strategies are ASR expansion with additional treatment capacity and advanced treatment of treated wastewater to create a potable reuse supply. If the local Ellenburger well does not produce an adequate yield, conversion of the production well to an ASR well and addition of surface water treatment capacity to supply the ASR well during high flow, low demand periods is recommended.”
“The wording of that report sometimes contradicts itself,” Barker said. “It’s not clear. My proposal is to completely revisit that whole subject, because it’s too important. The subject of reuse water in the pump is in there as a potential potable source in the future, which could be tomorrow.”
Barker makes it clear that he will not concede to making wastewater treatment water for consumption.
“That’s off the table for me,” Barker said. “We have the ability to do better than that.”
Barker wants to see all efforts to develop water sources from the Ellenburger aquifer, explore off-channel reservoirs to store water in flood years and other ways of protecting Kerrville’s water supply.
When it comes to development, Barker said he understands that Kerrville is going to get bigger, but he wants to see the growth managed more effectively. While he doesn’t necessarily doubt the need for projects such as the Vintage Heights housing project, he casts skepticism on whether it was vetted enough to weigh concerns about traffic, water and how the project was rolled out to the neighbors in Riverhill.
Barker said the city should have been more proactive with its messaging, holding meetings at Riverhill to encourage civic engagement before approving the 510-home development.
“Growth is great,’’ Barker said. “There are all sorts of growth opportunities.”
However, Barker isn’t sure the inducements that were given to get Vintage Heights to pencil out when it comes to a cost-benefit analysis. Barker said there are many things to make development easier, but he questions the $5 million tax rebate given to the developers.
“Let’s not do anything extraordinary,” Barker said. “That ticks off the public.
“You have to be more careful. You have to do a cost-benefit analysis.”
Some of Barker’s other ideas include offering a freeze on property taxes should a homeowner want to make major renovations to a home within the city limits. Barker said he believes that will provide incentives to homeowners to revitalize neighbors without penalizing them with higher taxes based on a new assessed value after the renovations.
He also wants to carefully look at the Tax Increment Reinvestment Zones the city has considered, and he also wants to ensure the city is carefully managing its infrastructure, especially roads.
