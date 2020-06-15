A judge ruled Friday that the city of Ingram’s claim of high levels of bacteria from septic tanks on private property was not enough to grant a temporary injunction that would require the residents to hook up to the city’s sewer lines.
The long-running dispute over the city of Ingram's wastewater project is headed now for mediation, and potentially a jury trial if matters remain unsettled.
This isn't the end of the matter, as the judge only ruled on a particular set of evidence presented, which included multiple bacteria samples taken by the city's attorney after rainfall that detected high levels of E.Coli. The city alleged the defendants' septic systems posed a danger to public health.
Among pending allegations made by the group's defense attorney, Roger Gordon, are claims that someone working for the city of Ingram exercised favoritism when determining who should be required to pay thousands of dollars in wastewater connection fees. He also alleges someone exercised undue discretion when determining who should be eligible for grant-funded connection assistance.
The residents, who have been in litigation with the city since April 2019, include former city council member Twanda Brown, Hawkins Ward Enterprises, LLC., Courtney L.Ward, John Sheffield, Terry Hise, Mark B. Hensley Jr., Mark B. Hensley Sr., Julie G. Hensley and David Britton. Britton is a current candidate for city council. Rocky Hawkins, another candidate for city council, was dismissed from the suit after he agreed to connect his property to the wastewater system.
The case is being heard by Judge Solomon Casseb III, a district judge in Bexar County, because 198th District Court Judge Melvin “Rex” Emerson recused himself from hearing the case at Gordon's request, after it was learned that Emerson had been legal counsel advising the commissioners court in 2005. That year, commissioners declared the city a colonia in order to make it eligible for federal grant funds for construction of the wastewater system.
On Friday, one of the attorneys representing the city, Scott Tschirhart, himself took the witness stand to talk about the water samples he collected and submitted for testing. The samples, which he said he collected on various occasions after rainfall, and various locations including a park near the river, tested positive for an amount of E.Coli bacteria many times the standard set by the state. Another attorney representing the city, Isle Bailey, questioned Tschirhart until the judge, referring to Rule 3.08 of the Texas Disciplinary Rules of Professional Conduct, said Tschirhart had to choose between being an attorney and a witness.
In response to questions from Gordon, the city submitted evidence indicating that more than 100 septic systems were still operational in the city, which raised the question of how the defendants’ small number of septics could pose a greater risk than dozens of others in existence. The county’s environmental health department, which regulates septic systems, told The Times that it had no reports of violations or complaints of failing septic systems on the defendants’ properties.
However, Casseb allowed there may still be a health threat, which would have to be determined through future proceedings.
“In terms of the temporary injunction, there hasn’t been a showing of substantial injury today in the evidence that has been admitted,” Casseb said during the hearing.
After the hearing, when litigants collaborated on scheduling future hearings, Casseb commented that he didn’t want the case to drag on too long if there indeed was a health hazard.
“We understand and respect the Court’s ruling concerning his denial of a temporary injunction at this time,” Tschirhart said in an email to The Times following the hearing. “However, we are encouraged that the Court understands the case and the respective arguments of the parties and we look forward to a trial on the merits where these issues can be resolved.”
Casseb ordered the parties to start mediation in the next 60 days.
