Rumors of a threat against Texas schools on Thursday spread on social media among Kerrville residents following heightened security at some West Texas schools.
The San Angelo School District issued a public statement Thursday saying it was “in constant communication with San Angelo Police Department, law enforcement agencies, and Region 15 Education Service Center regarding an unsubstantiated threat to Texas schools circulating on social media.”
The city of Ballinger informed its residents that “the school shooting threat in TX is not credible,” but added that “police presence will be at all BISD campuses as a safety precaution.” According to news reports, Junction ISD schools were placed on “soft lockdown” that day.
Kerrville Independent School District was aware of the rumor, and it published this post on Facebook at 12:35 p.m. Thursday:
“School officials have been in contact with the Texas Attorney General’s Office, and we are told there is no threat. Kerrville ISD students and staff are safe.”
In response to questions from Facebook users, the district stated it notified parents in less than an hour after hearing about the rumor.
In addition to keeping tabs on potential imminent safety threats, Kerrville officials have taken steps over the years to implement various security measures in the wake of mass shootings at schools in other districts.
Security was enhanced at Kerrville schools over the summer in time for this semester. Several campuses have new vestibules preventing easy access to the buildings, and from June to August, more than 100 security cameras were installed districtwide — including at some campuses that previously had no cameras. Additionally, inside-locking mechanisms were installed in all or most rooms at schools. These improvements were paid for with a portion of a $89 million bond approved last November.
“It was our No. 1 priority after we passed the bond, to get these safety projects started,” said Wade Ivy, assistant KISD superintendent, during a tour of Nimitz Elementary School.
The new security vestibules at Nimitz, Tom Daniels and Starkey Elementary schools involve making various improvements to ensure that people who pass through the unlocked front doors are clearly visible to the front desk staff, who are then able to remotely unlock a second set of doors that give access to the rest of the building. Tally already had such a vestibule. The high school did as well, although security there was tightened in the aftermath of the shootings at Santa Fe High School in Santa Fe, Texas, and at Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, in the last two years. Before those incidents, most doors to various segments of the high school were left unlocked. Now they are kept locked and visitors are screened before being allowed into the building.
“We can’t have the campus be wide open anymore,” Ivy said.
Exterior doors besides the front doors are kept locked at campuses, although someone could, in theory, let an outsider in. However, students and staff are trained not to let in strangers, Ivy said. Visitors must check in at the front office and receive name tags.
Another new improvement this year included a fence built behind Nimitz, due to a lack of sufficient line-of-site from the road to the school, Ivy said.
There are more security cameras at the high school than at other campuses. At the elementary schools and BT Wilson, exterior cameras are focused on the car lanes and sidewalks that approach the building, and interior cameras are focused mainly on doors and other strategic points. The capability exists for the police department to view footage from the cameras in real time. Footage is recorded and stored for two weeks, Ivy said.
Just inside every classroom door is a folder containing emergency response procedures and a hook from which hangs a clear backpack full of emergency gear, such as bandages and turniquettes. Last school year, the district implemented stop-the-bleed training so that staff are equipped to treat gunshot victims on site until first responders can gain access, Ivy, said.
Two years ago, in coordination with area first responder agencies, the district adopted the Standard Response Protocol, in order to be prepared for emergencies such as mass shootings. All district employees are trained in this protocol, Ivy said. The protocol is implemented during two training scenarios per semester, Ivy said. In one situation, a simulated threat is detected outside the school, and employees and students practice lock out procedures, which involve making sure all exterior access is blocked to prevent access to the building. In the other scenario, staff and students practice lockdown procedures, which involve securing interior rooms from a simulated intruder already inside the building. To help preserve the safety of district staff and students, The Times has declined to describe these procedures in detail. The district also has a monthly fire drill.
District staff also undergo CRASE training, or Civilian Response to Active Shooter Events. The Kerrville Police Department offers this training to schools, churches and other organizations. Students in grades three to 12 also receive CRASE training, Ivy said.
“We want people to know we are taking this seriously,” Ivy said. “We don’t want to assume nothing could ever happen here.”
