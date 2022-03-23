Leadership Kerr County is once again hosting Easterfest, an event that has taken place in Kerrville for the last 40 years. Last year’s celebration was canceled due to COVID-19, but this year’s event is scheduled for 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, April 16, at Flat Rock Park, along the banks of the Guadalupe River.
The event is co-sponsored by the Kerrville Area Chamber of Commerce and will feature an Easter egg hunt, food and craft vendors, a car show, live music and a barbecue and chili cook-off.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.