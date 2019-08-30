Daughters of the American Revolution Ephraim Andrews Chapter will host its annual Constitution Week Luncheon on Sept. 18 at the St. Barnabas Episcopal Church parish hall, 601 West Creek St., in Fredericksburg. The luncheon will start at 11:30 a.m.
The Rev. Bur Dobbins will speak on “What the Constitution Means to Me.” Dobbins is the assistant rector at St. Barnabas. He holds a Doctor of Jurisprudence from South Texas College of Law in Houston, as well as a degree from the University of the South in Sewanee, Tennessee. He was a partner in the law firm Dobbins and Barre from 1990 to 2000. He received his Masters in Divinity from the University of the South in 2003.
The cost is $25. Reservations, including payment, is required by Sept. 13. Lunch will be catered by Delicious Details.
Reservation can be made by sending a check payable to Ephraim Andrews Chapter, NSCAR, to Pam Tucker, 605 W. Hackberry St., Fredericksburg, TX 78624.
Send questions to pamtucker12@austin.rr.com.
