Showing off a plaque to commemorate the dedication of the Rehab Trail with Mirelle Foster, medical director of physical medicine and rehabilitation for the Acute Rehab Unit, left, is Jeff Franz, center, and Steve Zirkel, who are both physical therapists with Peterson Health. (Times photo by Roger Mathews/photo@dailytimes.com)
A rehab trail designed for use by physical therapists at Peterson Health has been dedicated with a commemorative plaque honoring Dr. Mirelle Foster, medical director of physical medicine and rehabilitation for the Acute Rehab Unit. It is also the 20th anniversary of the ARU, and Foster has been at the helm of that organization from its beginning.
She participated in the design and implementation of the rehab trail.
