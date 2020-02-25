The Kerrville City Council unanimously passed a resolution Tuesday to support the construction of a 60-unit age restricted apartment project in an unincorporated part of south Kerrville along Lehmann Drive.
A Kansas-based company, Overland Property Group, that builds and owns apartment complexes across Texas, along with five others states, earned support from the Kerr County Commissioners on Monday, but they also needed the support of the city.
The plan for the project would bring 48 apartments that would be at the area median income and 12 at the market rate. That means for senior citizens on fixed incomes rents could range from $450 to $600 per month.
Almost all of the apartments, which will be built in a single L-shaped two-story building, will be restricted by income through a federal program that provides the financing mechanism for the project, which is ultimately managed by the state of Texas.
The project developer Matt Gillum said the apartments are not Section 8, but rather an IRS-monitored program called Section 42. The minimum age to live in the one and two bedroom apartments will be 62 years old.
The developer said he will ask the city to annex the project so the development can access municipal services, including water and sewer.
Part of the process will be applying for the funding mechanism through the state's Department of Housing and Community Affairs. A similar project, at the same Lehmann Drive location, was attempted last year but lost out to a project Gillum's group was proposing for Canyon Lake.
Gillum said the application is due Friday, and that he feels the Kerrville project is sitting No. 1 in the state's list, but the final approval won't be finalized until July.
While the council had plenty of questions, there was enthusiastic approval from the five members. Gillum said if the funding is approved by the state construction could start as early as next year with completion by 2022.
In other city council business on Tuesday:
In a 5-0 vote approved annexing the U.S. Department of Agriculture's research center north of Interstate 10 into the city limits.
In a 5-0 vote approved limiting heavy semi-truck traffic on Paschal Avenue between Schreiner Street and Holdsworth Drive.
In a report from Kerrville Chief Financial Officer Amy Dozier, the city council was told that December 2019 was the best month for sales tax collection in the city's history.
