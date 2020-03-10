Fresh perspective is what 18-year-old Roman Garcia thinks is the key to ensuring the next generation sticks around to inherit Kerrville.
“The heart of my campaign is encouraging young adults and more people of my demographic to know that we can be involved in government, and we should, because eventually we will have to be,” Garcia said. “Being able to have that demographic represented on city council with the different perspectives I think I can bring is crucial.”
With the title of Kerrville City Council Place 3, one of Garcia’s biggest goals would be to promote having more activities for young people and families, such as promoting the existing parks and recreation activities more and gaining more places for young people to gather.
Throughout his time working on the Kerrville Youth Advisory Council, Garcia worked on a study that found that the younger generation has a problem with drugs, which fuels his passion for more activities around town.
“One of the biggest issues for young adults and the youth is a drug issue,” Garcia said. “I believe creating those activities will also limit that concern.”
The Kerrville River Trail is also important to Garcia, as he uses it nearly every day. More walkability and bike lanes could keep the small-town feel of Kerrville, Garcia added, which is something he is quite passionate about.
“As I’m taking a run on the River Trail, as I’m riding my bike, I always run into former city council members, my friends, my neighbors,” Garcia said, listing his favorite things about Kerrville. “It’s a small world, really, but here in Kerrville everybody knows who everybody is.”
He said he hopes to make the city streets better quality as well. One idea he has is to create a community task force to consider where streets need the most work.
“The people are the ones driving it the most, they can tell you what needs the most work,” Garcia said.
When it comes to city growth, it’s inevitable, and that’s why Garcia said he wants to ensure the culture of the city stays intact.
“I always hear how small the town was — everything was closer, everything was within walking distance,” Garcia said. “I think keeping that kind of feeling and that historic culture that we have is something that we always need to be mindful of and protect that part of our community.”
It’s also important to make sure that businesses already in Kerrville are supported while growth happens, Garcia said.
The city has been looking for ways to draw in a new conference center — which could potentially draw in larger groups of tourists and boost the economy — but Garcia said he thinks the focus should be on something else.
“I’m not sure exactly that we would get a return off of that,” Garcia said. “(Maybe) we could see what the goal is to use the center for, see if there are other avenues and see if there is something else using what we currently have.”
He said he’s not a huge fan of the city having made an agreement with Vintage Heights, a 510-home development on Riverhill Boulevard, because he doesn’t see how the city gets anything out of it.
While he has some ideas of what would help the community the most, Garcia thinks that it’s important to be open-minded, decisive and respectful to everyone, including other council members, city staff and the community.
“As a city council member, you don’t have all the ideas,” Garcia said. “You’re there to represent what your constituents have for you. If you aren’t thinking of something and your constituents come up to you and have that idea, I think it’s really important that you relay that information to the rest of city council.”
Other than his experience as chair on the Kerrville Youth Advisory Council, which advised city council on issues related to youths, Garcia has experiences that he said have helped prepare him for city council, such as volunteering for soccer and baseball operations, Blue Santa and helping veterans.
He also won the Billy Michal Student Leadership Award recently, which is awarded to one person in each state. Garcia has a big interest in state and national government projects, having lobbied for bills and recently visited Washington D.C. in order to hear some oral arguments.
“I think we can always be doing better at anything that we’re doing,” Garcia said. “I never think that there’s a limit.”
