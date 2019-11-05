Police are investigating a case of a debit card that was used multiple times by an unknown party since it was lost.
The person who reported the card lost and used was in the process of compiling bank statements to document the case as of Monday.
Using a debit card without the authorization of the cardholder is a felony punishable by as much as two years in state jail and a $10,000 fine.
