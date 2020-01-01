Kerrville police are investigating the disappearance of $2,728 in room fixtures from a hotel room in the 1000 block of Junction Highway.
“The theft was discovered after the suspects checked out on Dec. 26,” wrote Sgt. Jonathan Lamb in a Tuesday email. “(The Criminal Investigations Unit) is following up on several leads in this case.”
Theft of that value is a felony punishable by as much as two years in state jail and a $10,000 fine under Texas law.
