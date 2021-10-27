Officers with the Kerr County Sheriff’s Office detained several men accused of being in the country illegally, in addition to a 25-year-old, noncitizen woman accused of smuggling them.
Between 4 and 5 p.m. Oct. 26, a deputy saw a black Ford Edge change lanes unsafely and disrupt traffic on Interstate 10 near mile marker 508, said Kerr County Sheriff Larry Leitha. The deputy stopped the Ford and identified the driver as Maria Elizabeth De La Rosa, who admitted to smuggling the five men, Leitha said.
