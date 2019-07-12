The trial of a man accused of letting two toddlers overheat and die in a parked car has been rescheduled from July 22 to Sept. 30 in Boerne.
Kevin William Franke is set to appear in Boerne instead of Kerrville due to a change of venue approved by District Judge N. Keith Williams, who adjudicates cases in Kendall and Kerr counties.
The change was requested by prosecutor Lucy Wilke, who argued that there had been so much anonymous discussion on the internet that it wasn’t possible to ensure potential jurors were not among the people arguing about the case online.
Franke has been charged in the deaths of Brynn Hawkins, 1, and Addyson Renae Overgard-Eddy, 2, who both died on June 8, 2017, after being left in a car overnight during a party. Although their mother, Amanda Hawkins, was sentenced to 40 years in prison for leaving them in the car until noon the next day, prosecutors have argued Franke played a role.
At some point during the party in the 2900 block of Riverside Drive. Franke, who was 16 at the time, slept in the car with the girls and reportedly left the vehicle after rolling up the windows and turning off the car. Temperatures in the area that day reached 85.6 degrees by the time the girls were removed from the car. The temperature inside the car would have been about 119 degrees, according to a vehicle interior temperature scale formulated by the San Francisco University Department of Geosciences.
Franke has several felony charges stemming from the incident: two counts of murder, two counts of manslaughter, two counts of causing serious bodily injury to a child and two counts of abandoning or endangering a child.
Franke’s attorney, Richard Ellison, has argued his client did not mean to harm the girls and had no connection to them or Hawkins until that night.
(1) comment
The Kevin Franke case is the latest installment in a series of extreme and unreasonable prosecutions by DA Ortiz/Cavasos/Wilke. Over time, Ortiz/Cavasos/Wilke has wandered farther and farther away from the ethics and morality which bind together the good people of Kerr County. While consumed with unwarranted prosecutions of powerless individuals, mainly young men and boys, Wilke bends over backwards to excuse very serious crimes when they are committed by the local political donor class. A case on point is Gus Schreiner’s wrist slap for the most serious crimes. Ortiz/Cavasos/Wilke is wrong on the law in this case, and her actions project an image of Kerr County that is at odds with our long standing beliefs and culture.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.