The city of Kerrville could have some residents’ unclaimed money.
Checks that were issued by the city but never cashed — such as utility refunds issued when an account was closed — are sometimes sent to the wrong address or lost in the process of a move, among other things that can happen to a slip of paper.
In order to get the money to the right place, the city encourages everyone to review a list of unclaimed property at kerrvilletx.gov/DocumentCenter/View/30856/Unclaimed-Property?bidId=.
Those whose names are on the list should contact the city’s finance department at 830-257-8000. Once identification is verified, a check can be reissued.
In addition, unclaimed property meeting certain age and dollar amount requirements is remitted to the state. Check for unclaimed property that the state is holding by viewing the state comptroller’s list at claimittexas.org.
