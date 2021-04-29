Safety award, Kerr County, 2021

County commissioners court members, from left, Tom Moser, Harley Belew, Jonathan Letz, Rob Kelly and Don Harris accept a safety award from Texas Association of Counties representative Larry Boccaccio on behalf of Kerr County during a Monday meeting at the Kerr County Courthouse.

The Texas Association of Counties is again recognizing Kerr County for its comparatively safe work environment.

The Kerr County Safety Award, presented during Monday’s commissioners court meeting, is one of many over the years, TAC representative Larry Boccaccio said.

