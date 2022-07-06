Three men and one woman were arrested June 30 on suspicion of smuggling people accused of being in the country illegally.
Jailed were Jose Carlos Trejo, 34, and Christopher Velazquez, 24, both of Houston; and Teresa Denise Dill, 30, and Jonathan Edward Shelton, 39, both of Ada, Oklahoma. Each of them were accused of six counts of human smuggling. Each count is a felony punishable by as much as 10 years in prison and a $10,000 fine.
