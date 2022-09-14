Cory Edmondson, left, president and CEO of Peterson Health, prepares with Lisa Winters, community relations coordinator, for the Kerrville Area Chamber of Commerce State of Healthcare luncheon and presentation Wednesday at Arcadia Live. Nearly 200 guests were in attendance to hear how Kerrville, Peterson Health and medical care in general is doing.
A panel of local and area experts at the Kerrville Area Chamber of Commerce’s State of Healthcare luncheon Wednesday discussed mental health and how it affects the health care system and its workers in Kerrville. The panel consisted of, from left, Kerrville Fire Department Chief Eric Maloney, Tracy Davis, vice president of population health with Peterson Health and Landon Sturdivant, deputy chief executive officer with Mental Health and Developmental Disabilities Center.
Cory Edmondson, left, president and CEO of Peterson Health, prepares with Lisa Winters, community relations coordinator, for the Kerrville Area Chamber of Commerce State of Healthcare luncheon and presentation Wednesday at Arcadia Live. Nearly 200 guests were in attendance to hear how Kerrville, Peterson Health and medical care in general is doing.
Roger Mathews
A panel of local and area experts at the Kerrville Area Chamber of Commerce’s State of Healthcare luncheon Wednesday discussed mental health and how it affects the health care system and its workers in Kerrville. The panel consisted of, from left, Kerrville Fire Department Chief Eric Maloney, Tracy Davis, vice president of population health with Peterson Health and Landon Sturdivant, deputy chief executive officer with Mental Health and Developmental Disabilities Center.
Cory Edmondson, CEO of Peterson Health, gave a presentation on what health care looks like on the national, state and local levels at The Kerrville Area Chamber of Commerce’s State of Healthcare luncheon at Arcadia Live on Wednesday. He reported growth in the local health care system and identified for the almost 200 in attendance areas for improvement in residents’ lifestyles to increase wellness and a particular need to address mental health and how it is managed in Kerr County.
Edmondson reported that Peterson Health is in good shape and growing, not only in size, but in its employee base.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.