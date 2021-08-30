County offices to close for Labor Day

Offices at the Kerr County Courthouse, 700 Main St., will be closed on Monday in observance of Labor Day.

 Times file photo

Kerr County offices, including those located in the courthouse at 700 Main St. in Kerrville and at the West Kerr Annex at 3350 Junction Highway in Ingram, will be closed for business on Monday, Sept. 6, in observance of Labor Day.

There is no Kerr County Commissioners Court session scheduled next week. The next one will be at 9 a.m. Monday, Sept. 13, in the first-floor courtroom at the courthouse.

