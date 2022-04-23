Ingram city council election campaign signs are shown Thursday at 331 Texas 39 in Ingram, where Bryant Klare said he pulled up Mayor Kathy Rider’s campaign signs with the landowner’s permission. Rider alleges she had permission to have them there, and she said Klare’s taking of the signs would still amount to theft regardless of where they were. Police issued Klare two theft citations on April 20.
INGRAM — A business owner was served citations accusing him of misdemeanor theft for removing campaign signs belonging to Ingram Mayor Kathy Rider, but he maintains he took the signs because they were improperly placed.
The man, Bryant Louis Klare, owner of Buddy's Good Food in Ingram, was served citations on April 20 accusing him of stealing property valued less than $100.
