May the Fourth be with you

Sheriff Larry Leitha stands next to a sheriff’s office employee wearing a stormtrooper helmet in commemoration of Star Wars Day held every May 4. 

The Kerr County Sheriff’s Office released a photo of a “visiting” deputy on May 4, and there was something suspiciously familiar about him — maybe it was his white helmet with its triangular eyes and broad chin. 

“The Sheriff is pleased to welcome Deputy TK-1856 to the KCSO Officer Exchange Program,” states a Facebook post by the sheriff’s office on May 4. “He has experience in security operations, battle station construction, and keeping an eye on rebels.”

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.