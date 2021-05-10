The Kerr County Sheriff’s Office released a photo of a “visiting” deputy on May 4, and there was something suspiciously familiar about him — maybe it was his white helmet with its triangular eyes and broad chin.
“The Sheriff is pleased to welcome Deputy TK-1856 to the KCSO Officer Exchange Program,” statesa Facebook post by the sheriff’s office on May 4. “He has experience in security operations, battle station construction, and keeping an eye on rebels.”
