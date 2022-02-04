After spending close to 22 hours in a bus on I-10, Juan Franco, Rene Zamora and Javier Gallegos were ready for food. The men were driving a bus from El Paso to Brownsville and came across 16 wrecks before coming to a stand still about 20 miles west of Kerrville.
Bad weather was the culprit in stranding hundreds of drivers along Interstate 10 for hours, starting Thursday and extending into Friday. Multiple accidents and dangerous road conditions added to the delay.
Three victims of the miles-long traffic jam, while not injured, were stuck in their passenger bus since 4 p.m. Thursday. Javier Gallegos, Juan Franco and Rene Zamora, bus drivers and employees of the Discovery Bus line, spoke about the experience as they finally found something to eat after hours of sitting and waiting for the highway to open.
