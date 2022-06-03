Kerrville Mayor Judy Eychner and members of the Kerrville City Council presented the Kerrville Kindness Award to Kerrville Pets Alive! during the council’s May 24 meeting. KPA! is local animal welfare nonprofit dedicated to saving the lives of homeless pets in Kerr County.
“KPA! works to keep pets in homes and out of shelters by assisting Kerr County Animal Services with funding and volunteers, providing animal welfare resources to the Kerr County community, and working tirelessly to promote adoption efforts for homeless pets both locally and regionally,” reads a city press release.
