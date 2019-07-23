More than 255 Kerr County families have asked the community for help with school supplies.
The public has until Sunday, July 28, to help out these families by participating in the Salvation Army’s back-to-school assistance program.
Residents can “adopt” a family/student by visiting any of four locations in Kerrville and picking up paper school buses stuck to cards inscribed lists of supplies needed. These school buses are affixed to walls at the Kroc Center, 201 Holdsworth Drive; Chick-fil-A, 1060 Junction Highway; Culvers, 1300 Junction Highway; and Ashley HomeStore, 1703 Sidney Baker St.
The Salvation Army also provides the kids with new backpacks and new shoes.
The number of families applying for assistance has decreased slightly from last year but “the need has gone up a little bit” over the last few years, said Molly Putnam, director of operations at The Salvation Army Ray & Joan Kroc Corps Community Center. She indicated the families tend to include single parents.
To be eligible for the assistance, parents or guardians of students had to supply the Salvation Army with proof of Kerr County residence, current SNAP letter and proof of enrollment in school. Proof of enrollment can be provided with the last report card or confirmation of enrollment from the school.
The supplies will be distributed on Saturday, Aug. 3, at the Kroc Center’s back-to-school bash bash from 9 a.m. to noon.
