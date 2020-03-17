A 52-year-old Austin woman was jailed Sunday on a felony drug accusation.
Debra Ann Younger was arrested by an officer with the Texas Department of Public Safety who accused her of possessing less than 1 gram of a controlled substance in penalty group 1, which includes methamphetamine, heroin, and cocaine.
Younger was released from the Kerr County jail the same day on a $5,000 personal recognizance bond.
