The large amount of smoke visible Friday afternoon west of Kerrville, and in satellite imagery, was due to controlled burns, a fire official confirmed.
The Mountain Home Volunteer Fire Department was notified of three controlled burns, and this is what was causing all the smoke, according to MHVFD Chief Brien Alexander.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.