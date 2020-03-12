A new law office with more than 20 employees may be established in Kerrville next year, and officials say it could be great for the local economy.
Commissioners on Monday discussed the possibility of creating a taxpayer-funded regional public defender’s office based in Kerrville, which officials say would reduce the costs the county incurs from providing criminal defense attorneys to low- to no-income people.
Salaries and benefits for the office would total about $3,009,996, according to a proposal by the Texas Indigent Defense Commission, which would fund more than half the office.
“This is a huge economic development boon for the county,” said Kerr County Judge Rob Kelly on Monday.
The public defender’s office could save the county approximately $174,000 a year, according to the commission’s proposal. As it stands, Kerr County spends more than $700,000 a year in indigent defense.
The commission, using monies allocated by the Texas Legislature, would fund 80% of the cost of the office the first year and two-thirds of the cost in subsequent years. Participating counties would pay the remainder. Kerr County’s estimated savings in year one would be $342,618 and then $173,627 in subsequent years, according to the commission’s proposal.
The commission proposal calls for an office with the following employees and salaries:
One chief defender: 1X $130,000
12 felony defenders: 12X
$100,000
One juvenile defender: 1X $57,000
Six misdemeanor defenders: 6X $66,000
One appellate defender: 1X $83,000
Three investigators: 3X $57,000
One office manager: 1X $57,000
Two caseworkers: 2X $45,000
Four support staff: 4X $43,000
“Just in salaries alone, Kerrville will benefit from the infusion of more than $1 million into our local economy,” said Gilberto Salinas, vice president and chief operating officer of the Kerr Economic Development Corporation. “Such an increase in local income will correlate with household spending in our city, which easily gets into the millions of dollars annually. That kind of spending is the type of economic activity which fuels our local and small businesses, such as those in the service industry and especially for our downtown merchants.”
Salinas said another benefit to having a public defender’s office is it would bring visitors to the city, who in turn would generate economic activity.
“Economic development is not just about the new jobs, but the ancillary opportunity and additional economic activity it will introduce to the area,” Salinas said.
The commission suggested some of these employees could be located at an office in Medina County to serve defendants there. Kelly said that office could have as few as four employees, but he added there are no firm plans.
The entire operation would provide attorneys for defendants charged with felonies and class A and B misdemeanors in the counties of Kerr, Kendall, Medina, Bandera and Gillespie.
If the counties were able to agree on a governing structure for the new office, among other details, the office could be funded next next budget year starting Oct. 1, officials said.
Members of the commission were at the Kerr County Courthouse on Monday morning to present their proposal to the county commissioners and other elected officials in attendance. They said the five counties would save a combined $750,000 per year once the office is fully operational. As of now, the counties must rely on private-practice attorneys, of which there’s a local shortage.
“There are some great attorneys out here, but especially when you have attorneys aging out, dying off … it’s a problem,” said Geoffrey Burkhart, executive director of the commission.
Burkhart told commissioners that new criminal defense attorneys are coming out of law school with massive student loan debt, so they’d rather work for a public defender’s office than make less in private practice.
The sheriff and a district judge also mentioned the shortage of criminal defense attorneys. They said this results in trial continuances and defendants sitting in jail longer than they need to. Having a large, consistent staff dedicated only to criminal defense would save the county money in this way, they said — a savings not included in the commission’s calculation. Sheriff W.R. “Rusty” Hierholzer said the county spends about $1.2 million a year on medical costs for jail inmates.
“Believe me, we don’t have the healthiest people in the world coming to our facility, and the longer they’re there, the higher that medical cost goes,” Hierholzer told commissioners. “Just cutting the time down will be a major savings … the cost of the lawsuits, everything coming out of your jail is really based off time. The longer that inmate stays in your jail, the more problems you’re going to have.”
The two local district attorneys and some judges from other counties also were on hand at Monday's commissioners court meeting to support the idea of a regional public defender's office.
