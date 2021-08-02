Folk Festival kicks off

Performers regale the audience at the 2018 Kerrville Folk Festival.

 

 Tom Holden, photo editor/photo@dailytimes.com

 

For those planning to attend the Kerrville Folk Festival in October this year, there is a significant change in the COVID-19 protocols for the event. All attendees, volunteers, artists and vendors will be required to provide proof of being fully vaccinated for COVID for at least two weeks prior to coming onto the ranch, where the event will take place.

