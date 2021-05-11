INGRAM — Three council members were sworn in Monday following the recount held Friday morning.
Bridget Dale, Robert Kimbrough and Bill Warren took their oaths of office during an afternoon Ingram City Council meeting. They were the top three vote-getters in a race in which three seats were up for election and five people ran.
