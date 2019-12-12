Leaders in and around Kerrville were presented with a plan, along with funding, that could help prevent suicides by veterans — a problem many communities across the country are struggling to solve.
In a presentation made Wednesday, a Department of Veterans Affairs-funded group outlined how the region could obtain $40,000 in funding if someone from the community — whether it be veterans, city leaders, law enforcement or just interested persons — wants to move forward.
“Suicide is a community problem,” said presenter Gina Brimner, who is the director of Veterans Initiatives for the Western Interstate Commission for Higher Education Behavioral Health Program. “While we may not know ... the exact thought process that led to a specific suicide, we know that belonging matters. Having a sense of connection matters. Having access to services when you need them matters.”
The program, known as Together With Veterans, aims to reduce the threat of suicide among veterans living in rural areas. Many of the Kerrville area leadership was in attendance at the meeting held at Riverside Nature Center. Some of those in the audience included veterans, Kerrville Mayor Bill Blackburn, Kerrville Mayor Bill Blackburn, representatives from the Kerrville VA Hospital, Kerr County Veterans Services Officer Marty Mistretta and Capt. Carol Twiss of the Kerr County Sheriff’s Office.
The program was recommended to the area from the state government due to the high number of veterans.
Brimner and fellow presenter Bob Dare talked about a five-phase system in order to set up a support organization: building a team comprised mostly of veterans, learning about the community’s veteran attitudes and needs, teaching the team about the community and how to handle different kinds of situations, creating a plan for action and fulfilling that plan.
Brimner said that about 20 veterans across the country take their own lives each day, and the risk of suicide is higher in rural areas such as Kerr County.
“We’re not here to collect money and we’re not here to do anything other than to get your permission to help you stand up in this community, (make) a coalition with TWV,” Dare said.
TWV would send four people and an alternate to Denver to participate in training. The program would receive $40,000 in funding for two years, $20,000 for a third year and online toolkit to help guide the process.
“The (funding) is to build the capacity and sort through the process and then decide what you’re going to do going forward,” Brimner said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.