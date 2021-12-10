All exterior faucets should be protected and covered, and all water hoses should be drained and put away. Open cabinet doors of those sinks that are near an exterior wall so that heat from the room can get to the pipes.
Kerrville is expected to experience below freezing temperatures on Saturday, Dec. 11, and the city of Kerrville is offering some suggestions to prevent damage to homes’ water pipes and drinking water supply.
Always wrap or cover outside faucets in freezing weather, and make sure all water hoses are disconnected. This will prevent breaks and expensive repairs. Be sure that all pipes in the attic and crawl spaces are well-insulated. Heat tape can be used with a thermostat, but be sure to follow the manufacturer's directions.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.