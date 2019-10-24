Our Lady of the Hills Regional Catholic High School welcomed eight new members into
the National Honor Society during ceremonies on Wednesday in the OLH library with nearly 100 family members, friends and school faculty and staff in attendance.
“We applaud the accomplishments of these conscientious, hard-working students,” said OLH Principal Therese Schwarz. “They have excelled in the four areas that are the focus of NHS — scholarship, leadership, service and character. They and their parents can be justifiably proud.”
The ceremony also featured keynote speaker Alyse Davis, Ph.D., who graduated from OLH in 2010. She spoke on qualities NHS members should exhibit as well as characteristics of well-rounded individuals.
According to the the organization’s website, NHS was founded in 1921 and now has chapters around the world and in every U.S. state. There are likely more than 1 million students who participate.
The average chapter contributes 1,000 hours of school/community service, $26,000 in charitable donations, 1,000 pounds of food to local, state and national causes and 100 pints of blood to the community, according to the website.
The new NHS members are:
• Chase Ballay of Mountain Home
• Dominic Civello of Kerrville
• Matthew Cummings of Kerrville
• Dalton Herndon of Kerrville
• Gracie Morris of Kerrville
• Khanh Nguyen of Kerrville
• Mathew Romero of Kerrville
• Catherine Westfall of Fredericksburg
OLH’s 2019-20 NHS officers are Daniel Curran, president; Cody Davis, vice president; Ben Romero, secretary; and Caeden Moody, treasurer. Mary Beth Bauer serves as faculty advisor.
For information about NHS, visit nhs.us. For more information about OLH, call 830-895-0501 or email olh@ourladyofthehills.org.
