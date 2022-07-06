Each year an area student is chosen to design the T-shirt for the 2022 Upper Guadalupe River Authority River cleanUp event. This is the year’s top three finishers with, from left, Matthew Wilkinson, natural resources specialist with UGRA, are Ava Lea O’Donnell, second-place winner; Leighton Hale, first-place winner; Autumn Atkison, third-place winner; and UGRA Board Treasurer and Education Committee Chair Maggie Snow.
The winning design for the River CleanUp T-shirt by Leighton Hale for the 19th annual Upper Guadalupe River Authority River CleanUp shows a fish replacing the last numeral in the date, 2022. Each year, area students compete to have their design chosen for the tee.
Each year an area student is chosen to design the T-shirt for the 2022 Upper Guadalupe River Authority River cleanUp event. This is the year’s top three finishers with, from left, Matthew Wilkinson, natural resources specialist with UGRA, are Ava Lea O’Donnell, second-place winner; Leighton Hale, first-place winner; Autumn Atkison, third-place winner; and UGRA Board Treasurer and Education Committee Chair Maggie Snow.
Courtesy
The winning design for the River CleanUp T-shirt by Leighton Hale for the 19th annual Upper Guadalupe River Authority River CleanUp shows a fish replacing the last numeral in the date, 2022. Each year, area students compete to have their design chosen for the tee.
Every summer the Upper Guadalupe River Authority hosts the River CleanUp to remove trash from the Guadalupe River watershed. Matthew Wilkinson, natural resources specialist with UGRA, said that keeping the river clean is a shared, year-round responsibility.
The 19th Annual River CleanUp will be from 8 a.m. to noon on July 23 at Flat Rock Park, 3840 Riverside Drive in Kerrville. This year, the event will once again be an in-person event after two years of COVID-19 restrictions and virtual cleanups, according to Wilkinson, natural resources specialist for UGRA.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.