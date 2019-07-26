Registration for the 24th annual Kids Triathlon is now open.
Athletes, grouped according to their age, will swim, bike and run various age-appropriate distances. A course map is available online on the city of Kerrville’s parks and recreation department webpage, along with the distances for each age division.
All children from pre-K to 18 are welcome to participate.
Along with the proper attire, athletes are required to bring a bike and helmet.
The $15 entrance fee includes a T-shirt, water bottle and the opportunity to win a number of door prizes. Discounts are offered for families with multiple participating children. Discounts are available for in-person registration only and will not be available online.
Register by Aug. 15 at the parks and recreation department at Kerrville-Schreiner Park, 2385 Bandera Highway, or online at kerrvilletx.gov. On-site registration as well as check-in will be available beginning at 7:30 a.m. Aug. 17 at the Olympic Pool.
The event begins at 9 a.m. Aug. 17 at Singing Wind Park.
For more information, contact the parks and recreation department at 830-257-7300 or recreation@kerrvilletx.gov, or visit the city’s website at www.kerrvilletx.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.