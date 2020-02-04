In what may be the fastest murder trial in Kerr County, Robert Francis Bilunas was convicted this afternoon of killing Xiomara Saenz.
Bilunas, whose trial began this morning, chose to have a judge assess guilt and punishment. He'd been in the county jail since his arrest on Sept. 29, 2018, following the death of Saenz.
A handful of people testified today, including a medical examiner and police officers.
After the defense and prosecution rested in the afternoon, it took about five seconds for 198th District Judge Melvin "Rex" Emerson to enter his finding of guilt on the charge of first degree murder.
A sentencing hearing has been scheduled for 1:30 p.m. March 25.
Defense attorney Kurt Rudkin, in his closing statements, pointed out that no witnesses could testify that they saw Bilunas commit a criminal act involving Saenz. He also noted that Bilunas had willingly allowed himself to be questioned four times by police. Rudkin also said a combination of two of the medications found in Saenz's body in her autopsy — one of which was found at a toxic level — could have led to her death.
Prosecutor Stephen Harpold, in his closing statements, said what had happened to Saenz wasn't the result of her falling out a chair, or overdosing on drugs and falling on the floor, as Bilunas suggested.
"This was none other than pure, unadulterated, violent murder," Harpold told the court.
Harpold pointed out several instances in which Bilunas gave dubious information to police investigators:
- Bilunas told police police Saenz had come to the automotive garage where he lived and worked. This was not true, as he later admitted and surveillance video showed; he actually had picked her up in his vehicle in violation of a protective order placed against him after he beat her up days prior.
- He told police the cameras outside the garage were nonfunctional; this was not true.
- He told police Saenz was intoxicated; this didn't seem to be true, as no intoxicant was apparently found in the autopsy.
- He told police Saenz sent him a text message saying "if I can't be with you, I'm going to kill myself." This wasn't true, according to investigators who searched her phone.
- He indicated to police that Saenz's phone was nearby on a counter. This wasn't true, as investigators later found it hidden behind some automotive parts.
- He told police he found Saenz facedown and unconscious, apparently overdosed. But a medical examiner testified that Saenz died by asphyxiation by suffocation and/or strangulation.
